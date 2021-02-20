Mizoram Statehood Day is annually celebrated on February 20. This day is observed to celebrate the formation of the Mizoram state. On February 20, 2021, 25th Mizoram Statehood Day will be observed, which will indeed be a proud moment for the resident of this state. The movement for independence Mizoram started in the year 1959 under a Mizo leader named, Laldenga. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Mizoram Statehood Day 2021 HD images, wishes, SMS, Facebook greetings and Telegram messages to celebrate the formation of this North-Eastern state.

The 35th Mizoram Statehood Day is celebrated with huge proceedings and procession. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the celebration of Mizoram Statehood Day will be restricted with only a few activities considering social distancing norm. After an accord was signed between the moderates of the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Union Government, Mizoram was granted the status of a Union Territory in 1972. Then a Union territory was upgraded into a full-fledged statehood on February 20, 1987, following a historic peace accord signed between the Centre and the Mizo National Front (MNF) on June 30, 1986.

Mizoram Statehood Day should be known by each and every individual living in India, as the state was formed after lots of struggle. You can actively participate in the celebration of Mizoram Statehood Day by sending out HD images, messages, quotes and wallpapers which is available for free download below.

Mizoram state formation hero Laldenga and his MNF won the assembly polls in 1987 and he became the first state chief minister. This state has the highest concentration of tribal population in India. We wish all resident of Mizoram a very Happy Mizoram Statehood Day.

