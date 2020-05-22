Aussie Muslims are expecting the crescent moon sighting announcement shortly. If the moon is sighted today, Eid 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow, May 23 and if not, Eid al-Fitr will be observed on May 24. Australian Muslims are in dilemma over the moon sighting. According to the National Hila Committee of Australia Ramzan started from April 25. However, prior to the moon sighting, the Grand Mufti of Australia had announced that Ramadan in the country would begin from April 24. Hence, some started Ramzan fasting from April 24 and others from April 25. Aussie Muslims are waiting for the crescent moon to be sighted today evening, May 22, 2020. If the moon is seen today, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, May 23 and if it is not seen today, Eid will be observed the day after on May 24.

The holy month of Ramadan will be over soon, and the Muslims in Australia will look for the crescent moon this evening. Also known as Chand Raat in Asian countries, the sighting of the moon will mark the end of Ramadan 2020 and begging of the Shawwal month in Australia. If the moon is sighted today, Eid al-Fitr 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow, May 23 and if it not seen today, the festival will be observed the next day, May 24, 2020. The sighting of the crescent moon brings in the joyous celebrations of Eid al-Fitr, also called the ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast,’ as Aussie Muslims enter another new month in the Islamic calendar. To stay updated with the Eid Moon sighting 2020 in Australia, stay tuned with this live blog, as we will bring all the latest information related to the Eid Moon sighting in the country. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Messages, Quotes and SMS to Send Greetings of Eid Mubarak.

Eid al-Fitr is an important Islamic holiday for people belonging to the Muslim community in Australia. On the festival day, numerous traditional recipes are cooked in every household in the country. Besides, the mosques across Australia, are also busy as worshippers flock for early morning prayers. Old wrongs are forgiven, and charity is being performed for the underprivileged. However, this year’s festival observation will be different because of the pandemic. There is a nationwide lockdown in the country, and Muslims are urged to celebrate the festival virtually. Eid ul-Fitr 2020 Special: From Kimami Sewaiyan to Mutton Biryani, Here Are Seven Traditional Recipes to Enjoy on Eid.

People across the country wait eagerly for the moon to be sighted this evening, as they will bid farewell to the holy month of fasting this year. We will bring you all the latest updates, as and when the crescent moon is sighted in country. Stay home, stay safe and be ready to welcome the month of Shawwal.