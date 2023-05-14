Mother's Day is an annual celebration on the second Sunday in May. Mother's Day 2023 will be celebrated on May 14 in India. As the name suggests, this celebration is focused on making moms across the country feel extra loved and cherished. In addition to making elaborate plans for Mother's Day that are focused on spending quality time with one’s mom, many also enjoy posting pictures of their mothers on social media with Happy Mother's Day 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Mother's Day 2023 greetings, Mother's Day images and wallpapers, Happy Mother's Day WhatsApp stickers, Mother's Day 2023 quotes and sayings and Happy Mother's Day 2023 Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Mother's Day is considered to be an extra special occasion for many. People make a lot of effort to make the moms and motherly figures in their lives feel extra special and thank them for just being themselves. Most mothers are the most selfless and loving humans around the world, who always give everything they have with no expectations. Knowing this, the idea of dedicating one day of the year, which is focused on acknowledging all they do and celebrating them and their personality, is absolutely nominal.

To celebrate Mother's Day, people often plan fun Mother's Day Dates with their moms and also give Mother's Day Special Gifts. As we celebrate Mother's Day 2023, here are some Happy Mother's Day 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Mother's Day 2023 images, Happy Mother's Day WhatsApp status and quotes you can post online to share your love for your mom with the world.

Mother's Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mother, I Admire You for All the Things You Do for This Family! Happy Mother's Day!

Mother's Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother's Day to All the Mothers in the World. They Are the Reason Why This World Is So Beautiful.

Mother's Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother's Day to My Wonder Woman! You Inspire Me To Thrive in My Own Way Every Day!

Mother's Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother's Day! Being Your Daughter Is a Blessing and I Hope To Make You Proud Someday!

Mother's Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother's Day, Mom! May You Receive All the Happiness That You Have Sacrificed for My Sake!

We hope Mother’s Day 2023 brings with it all the love, happiness and light to you and your family. It is crucial to remember two things as we celebrate Mother’s Day. Firstly, this day is focused on celebrating all types of moms and motherly figures who made your life easier and secondly, while this day is a reminder of all that moms do, making efforts to make their lives easier on the other 364 days as well is a necessity that more people need to recognise!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2023 06:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).