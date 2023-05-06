Narada Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Narada Muni. The auspicious day falls in the month of Vaisakh during Krishna Paksha on the first day of Pratipada tithi. This year, Narada Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, May 6. According to Vedic Puranas, Devrishi Narada is a messenger and primary source of information among Gods. Narada Muni has the ability to visit all Teen Loks, Akash or Heaven, Prithvi or Earth, and Patal or Netherworld and is believed to be the first journalist on Earth. As per traditions, it is believed that Narada Muni keeps travelling across the universe to communicate information. He is usually popular as a wise and mischievous sage in many mythological tales. As we prepare to celebrate Narada Jayanti 2023, here’s all you need to know about Narada Jayanti 2023 Date, Narada Jayanti Tithi timings, the significance of the auspicious day and more. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Significant Dates in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Narada Jayanti 2023 Date

Narada Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, May 6, 2023

Narada Jayanti 2023 Tithi Timings

The Pratipada Tithi will begin at 11:03 PM on May 5, 2023, and end at 09:52 PM on May 6, 2023

Significance

Narada Jayanti is observed on Pratipada Tithi during Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month, according to the North Indian Purnimant calendar. This year, Narad Muni’s birthday will be celebrated on May 6. According to mythology, Narada is considered the sixth Manas Putra (mind-created son) of Lord Brahma and had the ability to travel in different lokas. Narada Jayanti usually falls the next day of Buddha Purnima. He is popularly remembered as the person in orange attire who always carries a musical instrument, 'Veena' and 'Khartal'.

In Hindu mythology, Narada Muni is a significant sage, and the day holds great significance as it marks the birth anniversary of the messenger, who is a source of information among Gods. Narada is an ardent devotee of Lord Narayana, one of the forms of Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu, in the form of Narayana, is considered an embodiment of the truth. The scriptures named Narada Bhakti Sutra, Narada Purana and Narada Smriti are dedicated to him.

