Happy National Apple Day! This day is observed annually on October 21 and is all about celebrating apples and orchards. National Apple Day is primarily marked in the United Kingdom. This day is all about indulging in apples and the variety of delicacies it can be made into. In fact, there are usually events held for the day throughout the month of October. Ahead of this celebration tomorrow, we tell you more about the date, significance and how it is celebrated. Apple Cider Vinegar Health Benefits: From Healthy Skin to Lowering Blood Sugar Levels, Here Are Five Reasons to Have This Fermented Drink.

National Apple Day History and Significance

The observance of National Apple Day has its roots in Europe. This day was created by UK-based charity organization called Common Ground back in 1990. On October 21, 1990 they held an event at Covent Garden in London to raise awareness about the importance of diversity among people of different communities. They used an apple as a symbol of physical, cultural and genetic diversity among everyone. While the initial purpose has diluted, this day has remained with celebrating apples and orchards. Now apple lovers use this day to spread awareness about varieties of the fruit and the different ones grown around the globe. Eating Apple Sends 100 Million Bacteria – Good or Bad – Into Your Gut Every Day, Says Study.

Celebrations of National Apple Day

The National Apple Day initially used to be a weekend event taking place on Saturday closest to October 30. There were small or large programmes. Some had cooking events with apple being the main ingredient which others had gardening advice for apples. There is also a sale of hundreds of apple varieties, cooking demonstrations, sharing of recipes and indulging in all things apple and orchards.

Do you love apples? Then it is an all the more reason to indulge in this celebration tomorrow. Cook some yummy apple pies or sauce and you can share them online with #NationalAppleDay. Have a nice, healthy celebration.

