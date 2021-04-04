National Maritime Day 2021 Details: The event of National Maritime Day is observed in a grandeur manner every year. One should not confuse it with National Navy Day which is celebrated on December 4. National Maritime Day is about celebrating the efforts and achievements of the civil shipping industry around the year. National Maritime Day’s observance is significant as it is a major contributor to the country’s transportation and trade sectors. There’s more to find out about National Maritime Day. If you are a sailor, a seafarer, etc. you would be excited to know more details about National Maritime Day 2021 – its date, history, and significance. At LatestLY, you can find all you need to know about National Maritime Day 2021. Significance and History of the Day Dedicated to India’s Nautical Legacy

What is the date of National Maritime Day 2021?

The National Maritime Day is celebrated in India on April 5. Mark your calendar, as this time it will take place on Monday. It will be the 58th edition of National Maritime Day this year. Do you want to learn something about National Maritime Day’s history?

What is the history of National Maritime Day?

The anecdote dates back to 1919, where few Indian industrialists co-founded the Scindia Steam Navigation Company. It was the first big shipping company that was fully owned by Indians at the time. Their first purchase was ‘SS Loyalty’, popularly known as ‘Empress of India’, which was from the ruler of Gwalior.

It was on April 5, 1919, when the SS Loyalty set sail on its maiden journey, which was set to travel the United Kingdom. To commemorate this historic event, the first celebrations of National Maritime Day took place on April 5 in 1964.

What is the significance of observing National Maritime Day?

The occasion of National Maritime Day is not observed as a public holiday in the country, but the celebrations are widespread. There are state-level and national-level celebrations on this day, under the tutelage of the Union Ministry of Shipping.

There are several scholarships and awards such as National Maritime Varuna Award, National Maritime Award for Excellence, National Maritime Award for Gallantry, National Maritime Award for Best Port, etc. are distributed on this occasion. Last year, the government had cancelled the celebrations due to the Covid-19 outbreak. This year, no call has been taken yet.

In a country like India, which is covered by waters on its three sides, there’s a lot of importance when it comes to transport and trade through waterways. The National Maritime Day is observed to “recognise the services of seafarers, people, and organisations that are connected with promotion and development of the national maritime industry”.

As April 5 nears, we at LatestLY wish all the people associated with the maritime industry, a very big "Happy National Maritime Day 2021". We thank you enough for contributing to the country's maritime zones' development and safety.

