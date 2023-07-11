National Mojito Day is celebrated on July 11 every year. National Mojito Day 2023 is a celebration of the evergreen and classy minty drink Mojito. The drink has a refreshing flavour and is a popular drink across the world. The drink was traditionally made with white rum, lime juice, sugar, mint, and sparkling water, however, the non-alcoholic recipe of Mojito is widely popular too. Know the date, history and significance of National Mojito Day 2023.

National Mojito Day 2023 Date

National Mojito Day is celebrated on July 11 every year. This year, National Mojito Day 2023 falls on a Tuesday. Virgin Guava Martini to Green Rose Mocktail; Refreshing Non-Alcoholic Recipes for All.

National Mojito Day History

Mojito is believed to be a Cuban drink that originated in the Havana region. There are several debates about the origin history of Mojito. Some historians say that the drink was invented by African slaves that worked in Sugarcane fields in Cuba in the 19th century.

Some believe that the drink was first made by a group of a few local South American Indians who had cures for several tropical illnesses and had gone on a boarding trip to Cuba to get ingredients for medicines and came back with ingredients like mint, sugarcane juice, and lime and the rest is history! However, the accurate origin of the drink is yet to be traced.

National Mojito Day Significance

National Mojito Day is a celebration of the widely popular beverage Mojito. The drink was traditionally made with white rum, lime juice, sugar, mint, and sparkling water. From Cucumber Mint Mojito to Rose Thandai, Refreshing Coolers To Offer During a Party (Watch Recipe Videos).

What's special about this refreshing beverage is that it can be made in a non-alcoholic way too. This refreshing drink has a unique flavour and is considered a favourite amongst beverage enthusiasts.

Invite your friends, families and loved ones on a get-together to celebrate National Mojito Day 2023. However, do make sure to drink responsibly and spread awareness about the same!

