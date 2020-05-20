National Rescue Dog Day (US) 2020 Date and Significance: Here’s Why Adopting Pets From Shelters is Important

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Adopting a pet is one of life’s greatest joys. You save a life and giving them a new life in a loving home. Can anything be better than that in the world? No! National Rescue Dog Day encourages this very behaviour. It is marked to bring awareness to the countless number of amazing dogs in shelters waiting to be adopted. Every year, the United States of America celebrates National Rescue Dog Day on May 20. Founded by Tails That Teach, Inc. a non-profit organisation assisting to save animals, the day is surrounded by many organised events that aim to promote the importance of adopting pets. On the National Rescue Dog Day 2020, here we explore more details about the event, its significance and why pet adoption is important globally. ‘Taylor’ the Dog Goes Viral for Rescuing Koalas Sniffing Their Poop! Other Times Canines Helped Saving Animals From the Wildfires.

National Rescue Dog Day 2020 Date

The National Rescue Dog Day every year is celebrated on May 20. There is no history behind the chosen date, but the observation of the day has been started very recently.

National Rescue Day History and Significance

As we mentioned earlier, National Rescue Day was founded by Tails That Teach Inc. It is a non-profit organisation that aims to teach children to be kind to all living beings. The day was inspired by Cooper, an adorable doggo who was rescued in 2009 and is currently the main character of Tails That Teach book series for children. Millions of dogs enter shelters every year. When these abandoned, at times abused animals find their way to a shelter, each one needs a forever home. With appropriate training, these dogs also contribute to the independence of people with disabilities as service animals and also give comfort to the elderly. National Rescue Day simply encourages pet adoption across the world so that the four-legged doggos can get a forever home and some much-needed love and affection. Little Boy Bravely Rescues Puppy Stuck in an Oil Well in Turkey, Video of His Heroic Act Goes Viral.

If you have ever adopted a pet from a shelter, or thinking to adopt one, do not give it much of a thought. If you know, you can take care of the dog, go ahead and adopt one from a local shelter. Besides, you can also volunteer at animal shelters or even consider fostering.