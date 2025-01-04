What holiday celebrates little-known facts? National Trivia Day! Our love for trivia has been a huge part of popular culture for decades, and it is easy to see why. Every year, we celebrate National Trivia Day to honour this fascination. National Trivia Day 2025 falls on Saturday, January 4. Trivia is the perfect mix of competition and social interaction, making it a fun game for many people. If you too are someone who enjoys impressing your friends and loved ones with interesting tidbits, fun facts, or random trivia on various topics, this day is all about you! To join the fun, we have put together some exciting trivia questions. Test your knowledge and share the fun with your near and dear ones! National Trivia Day: Date, History, And Some Crazy Trivia You Didn’t Know You Needed to Know.

Trivia is the perfect blend of fun and learning, and it brings people together in a friendly yet competitive way. Whether at home or at a party, it is a great way to spark fun conversations and test everyone’s knowledge.

Fun Trivia Questions

Give these a shot and see how many you can nail! No cheating! Let’s keep it fair and square!

1) What bird is a symbol of peace?

2) Where were French fries first made?

3) How many dogs survived the Titanic disaster?

4) Where is Sheldon Cooper from in The Big Bang Theory?

5) What is the world’s happiest language?

6) What is the first letter of the Greek alphabet?

7) Which country invented ice cream?

8) Which writer has the Guinness World Record for the most translated works?

9) How many pieces does each player get in Ludo?

10) What is the largest organ in the human body?

11) Which food never goes bad?

12) What is the largest country in the world?

13) What is the fifth zodiac sign?

14) What do you call an eight-sided shape?

15) Which country has the unicorn as its national animal?

Trivia Answers

Dove, Belgium, Three, Galveston in Texas, Spanish, Alpha, China, Agatha Christie, Four, Skin, Honey, Russia, Leo, Octagon, Scotland. World Ocean Day Facts and Trivia: 10 Scary Truths About the Ocean To Celebrate the Day With

Now, how many did you get right? Don’t stop there! Have a fun trivia night at home or at a party with friends and family. Don’t forget to ask these questions for a great way to celebrate the day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).