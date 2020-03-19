Nowruz Mubarak Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Persian New Year 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Messages

Nowruz Mubarak (File Image)

Nowruz or Navroz 2020 will be celebrated on March 20 (Friday). Nowruz holds a lot of significance for people who follow the Iranian or Persian calendar and is celebrated with great enthusiasm by one and all. There are several crucial and important aspects of this celebration ranging from the preparation and consumption of Haft-sin to the getting together of families. As we close in on the celebration of this Iranian New year, here are a few Happy Nowruz wishes and messages, Nowruz 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Persian New year Facebook Status Pictures to share with your friends and family. You will find a collection of Nowruz Mubarak 2020 images, Nowruz Mubarak HD wallpapers, Nowruz 2020 greetings, Nowruz wishes, Happy Navroz 2020 greetings, Happy Navroz 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and much more. You can download them for free online. Nowruz Mubarak 2020 Wishes & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Hike Messages, Facebook Greetings, GIFs and SMS to Send on Persian New Year.

Nowruz meaning ‘new day’ is the Iranian New Year, also known as the Persian New Year is celebrated worldwide by various ethnolinguistic groups. Nowruz is the day of the vernal equinox and marks the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. Nowruz marks the first day of the first month (Farvardin) of the Iranian/Persian calendars. It mostly takes place on March 21 or the previous or following day, depending on the place of observance. Nowruz (Navroz) 2020 Date: History, Significance and Celebrations Associated With Persian New Year.

The moment the Sun crosses the celestial equator and equalizes night and day is calculated exactly every year, and families get together to observe the auspicious rituals. Since this is a festival that brings communities and people together, sharing the excitement and joy of the celebration with them seems the most accurate. People prepare for Nowruz celebration by cleaning their homes and also deck up in new festive clothes. In addition to this, an array of traditional and delicious delicacies are also made to bring in this New Year. You can learn more on Nowruz via FAQs HERE.

Nowruz Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Coming Year Take You on the Path to Glory Where All Your Endeavors Become Glorious and Your Life Becomes a Success Story. Nowruz Mubarak!

Nowruz Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Make Our Nowruz Celebration a Happier One by Spending It Together. Wish You a More Than Ever Nowruz Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Every Day of the New Year Glow With New Cheer and Happiness for You and Your Family. Nowruz Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Year Be Filled With a Spirit of Love, Compassion and Togetherness. Nowruz Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: In Harmony of the New and Fresh Birth of the Motherland and Nature, We the Iranians Wish and Greet Each and Every One Nowruz Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Stars Shine Upon You, May the Flowers Fill Your Heart With Beauty, May Hope Forever Wipe Away Your Tears, And Above All, May This New Year Be Wonderful!

How to Download Nowruz Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Coming back to Nowruz greetings and images, you will find a lovely set below. They have been created as well as curated understanding the importance it holds in present times. As the world is engulfed with coronavirus outbreak and people are advised to self-quarantining, it is the messages that keep families and friends connected. Here’s your Nowruz 2020 greetings, messages, wishes, images, and quotes and WhatsApp Stickers. Yes, you can download WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store app HERE. We wish you and your loved ones Nowruz Mubarak.