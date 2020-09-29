Most events in the year 2020 are not happening, especially the ones that include major public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Germany's Oktoberfest is cancelled too and while the beer lovers may be disappointed there are still some places that will be having small celebrations to mark the day. The event sees over 6 million people from around the globe gather to celebrate the day. They try out a range of beer and party hard. However, owing to the major risk this year the fest is not taking place. 2020 would have marked the 187th celebration of the beer festival this year. 2020 Wimbledon Championships Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, New Dates and Schedule for Year 2021 Announced.

Oktoberfest 2020 was supposed to start from September 19 to October 4. BUT since it is cancelled you can come up with different ways to celebrate the day. One can virtually celebrate the day with friends or enjoy at home with amazing beer. Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder had told the reporters earlier this year: "The risk is too high. It was decided together that the Oktoberfest would be cancelled this year. Based on the current situation, I can not imagine that such a large event would even be possible at that time."

Where is the Oktoberfest Celebrated Every Year?

The Oktoberfest takes place every year on the largest fairground in Munich, the Theresienwiese. It is adorned, or rather overlooked, by the bronze, 18-metre-high Bavaria statue, on which steps you can perfectly enjoy a break from the hustle of the Oktoberfest. The fairground, where also the Spring Festival or the Winter Tollwood take place at other times of the year, is located quite centrally in Munich, slightly southwest of the city centre.

With German roots running deep in Milwaukee history, it makes sense that it is still celebrated today. While not as prolific this year, there are still places to raise a glass and toast the German tradition.

Bavarian Bierhaus Oktoberfest

Sept. 4-6, 10-13, 17-20, 24-27; Oct. 1-4

Milwaukee Brewing Company Oktoberfest

Sept. 20-22

Cudahy Lion’s Club Oktoberfest

Sept. 28 (Free admission)

Lake Geneva Oktoberfest

Oct. 10-11 (Free admission)

The 2020 Oktoberfest Hays REVISION plan replaces the traditional event in Municipal Park with smaller events at local restaurants.

Oktoberfest started over 200 years ago in Munich, Germany, as a two-week festival ending on the first Sunday in October. The original event was to celebrate the marriage of Bavarian Crown Prince Louis, who later became King Louis I of Bavaria, and Theresa von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.

