Today marks the auspicious occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi or Devshayani Ekadashi. This celebration is marked with much enthusiasm in the Vitthal temple at Pandharpur in Maharashtra. There is a traditional Yatra where devotees walk to the divine temple for about 18 days with a Palkhi of Lord Vitthal. Devotees usually throng the temples on this day and pay their respects to Lord Vithhal and his consort Rukmini, also known as Rakhumai. This year because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Yatra did not take place and even the temple will be closed for visitors. However, people can still pay their respects and worship with a live streaming option. From the comfort of your homes, one can pray to Lord Vitthal at the Pandharpur temple by getting a darshan online. We tell you all the details of date, timings and how to see it here. Devshayani Ekadashi 2020 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha, Tithi and Puja Vidhi: Know the Significance of Ashadi Ekadashi, A Day to Worship Vitthal, Lord Vishnu's Avatar.

Devshayani Ekadashi is significant as it is believed Lord Vitthal goes to sleep at this time for months. The period between his sleep to his waking up is called the Chaturmas. By sleep, it means he is undergoing deep meditation. Ashadi Ekadashi or Devshayani Ekadashi thus marks the beginning of Chaturmas. Many people even keep a fast on this day and eat only one meal. The Pandharpur temple of Lord Vitthal sees enthusiastic celebrations of this festive day. But this year, you can enjoy it online for free on www.vitthalrukminimandir.org.

Vitthal Temple Live Streaming Details:

There is regular live streaming from the temple. On the day of Devshayani Ekadashi, the temples will open at 4 AM. You can tune into www.vitthalrukminimandir.org early morning if you do not want to miss out on the Aarti. The Aarti will be held during 4-5 AM. The Mahanaivedya begins from 11 AM. The dhoop aarti for the evening will be between 6.45 to 7 PM. The aarti at night called Shej aarti will be held between 11.30-12 PM. You can tune in according to the timings to watch the particular rituals.

This year although not everyone could join the aarti, few devotees made their way to Pandharpur to carry on with the tradition of Waari. Thanks to technology, people can now take darshan from the comfort of their homes.

