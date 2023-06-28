Pride Day, an important day for the LGBT community worldwide, will be celebrated on June 28, 2023. The day falls during Pride Month and celebrates the LGBT culture. It is marked with several events and programs that highlight LGBT rights. Pride Day is a time for each individual to be proud of who they are! LGBT Pride Month is usually marked in the month of June and is dedicated to the celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) pride. The day is a gentle reminder to people of the world to preserve the history and well-being of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities. As we celebrate Pride Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Pride Month 2023: What Is 2S in the 2SLGBTQIA+? Know All About the Acronym and Its Transformation.

Pride Day History

The origin of Pride Month can be traced back to 1969, after the Stonewall riots, when a series of gay liberation protests were held. It has since then spread outside of the United States. Modern-day Pride Month honours the movement for LGBT rights. After the Stonewall riots and the first pride marches, the number of LGBT groups rapidly increased, and the pride movement spread across the United States. Most pride celebrations around the world are held in June. However, in June 1999, US President Bill Clinton declared the anniversary of Stonewall every June in America as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month. In 2011, President Barack Obama expanded the officially recognized Pride Month to include the whole of the LGBT community. In 2021, Joe Biden recognized Pride Month and vowed to push for LGBT rights across the US. Happy Pride 2023 Images & June Pride Month HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Quotes, Greetings, Wishes and Messages to Share During LGBT Pride Month.

Pride Day Significance

Pride Day is an important day that celebrates the right and culture of the LGBT community across the world. The day highlights the ongoing fight for equality, acceptance and the need to address issues such as discrimination, prejudice, and violence that many LGBTQ individuals still face. Pride Day holds great significance as it calls for collective action to support them in every possible way and promote a more inclusive and understanding society. Pride Month takes place throughout the month of June. During Pride Month, several activities and celebrations, including parades, festivals, and parties, are held in several countries around the world.

