Puthandu is the celebration of Tamil New Year and marks the first day of the Chittarai Masam according to the Tamil Hindu calendar. Puthandu 2023 will be celebrated on April 14 and will surely be a joyous occasion. Puthandu 2023 celebrations usually revolve around dressing up in new clothes, offering a special Kani that captures the prosperity of the New Year celebration and indulging in lavish feasts. People also share Happy Puthandu wishes and messages, Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal 2023 greetings, Happy Tamil New Year images and wallpapers, Puthandu 2023 WhatsApp stickers, Tamil New Year 2023 Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

Puthandu is celebrated on the first day of Chittarai month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. It is interesting to note that Puthandu is usually celebrated on the same date - on April 14. Except in some years, April 15 is celebrated as Puthandu. Households clean up the house, prepare a tray with fruits, flowers and auspicious items, light up the family puja altar and visit their local temples. Seeking blessings from elders and coming together as a community is integral to the Puthandu celebration.

This annual celebration is a public holiday across Tamil Nadu and is also celebrated by Tamilians in other parts of the world. As we prepare to celebrate Puthandu 2023, here are some Happy Puthandu wishes and messages, Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal 2023 greetings, Happy Tamil New Year images and wallpapers, Puthandu 2023 WhatsApp stickers, Tamil New Year 2023 Facebook status pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

Happy Puthandu 2023 Wishes, Images, Greetings, WhatsApp Status and Wallpapers for Tamil New Year

We hope that these messages add to your New Year celebration. Interestingly, Puthandu is the celebration of the Solar New Year and is also celebrated by different names in various parts of the country. Happy Puthandu 2023!

