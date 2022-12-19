Ram Prasad Bismil, one of the prominent revolutionaries of India who fought against British rule, attained martyrdom on December 19, 1927. This year, India will observe Bismil’s 95th death anniversary. The great revolutionary was born on June 11, 1897, in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur. He was an Indian poet, writer and Indian freedom fighter who participated in the Mainpuri Conspiracy of 1918 and the Kakori Conspiracy of 1925 and fought against the British Raj. Bhagat Singh praised him as a great poet-writer of Urdu and Hindi, who had also translated the books like Catherine from English and "Bolshevikon Ki Kartoot" from Bengali. On Ram Prasad Bismil Death Anniversary in 2022, here are some famous quotes, powerful sayings and slogans by the Indian revolutionary. Ram Prasad Bismil Birth Anniversary 2022 Wishes: Share Quotes, Messages, HD Wallpapers, SMS And Sayings To Pay Tribute To The Freedom Fighter.

Bismil was an accomplished poet with a good command over Urdu and the Hindi languages. He composed several poems in the two languages using the pen names Ram, Agyat and Bismil, the latter through which he became famously known. He was also a multilingual translator, and his Hindi poem "Manipuri ki Pratigya" became very famous. Share these Ram Prasad Bismil Death Anniversary in 2022 famous quotes, powerful sayings and slogans by the Indian revolutionary and great poet. Remembering Famous Quotes and Slogans by The Great Indian Revolutionary.

Bismil was hanged on December 19, 1927, by the British for his revolutionary activities. He was associated with Arya Samaj, where he got inspiration from Satyarth Prakash, a book written by Swami Dayanand Saraswati. Bismil was one of the founding members of the revolutionary organization Hindustan Republican Association.

