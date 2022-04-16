The holy month of Ramadan is one of the most awaited times of the year. Muslims from all over the globe celebrate this religious time by greeting each other – ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem’, which literally means a happy and generous month to you.

This year, Ramzan began on April 3 after the crescent moon of Ramadan was sighted on the evening of April 2.

During this month of Ramadan, all adult Muslims keeps fast as it is one of the five pillars of Islamic faith. This obligatory fasting is known as ‘Roza’. Muslims who keep Roza have to abstain themselves from eating and drinking during the day. Ramadan 2022: How Muslims Celebrate Iftar Around the World

Those who keep Roza can eat the first meal of the day, which is known as sehri, before the sunrise and they can end their fast by eating the evening meal (also known as iftar) after the sunset. Ramzan 2022: How People Manage Fasting and Praying at Workplace

As the time of sunrise and sunset is different every day, the time of sehri and iftar is also different. Hence, it is important to keep a check on the Ramadan timings of each day.

Sehri is generally observed at morning before sunrise, around 10 minutes before the call for the Fajr prayer, while Iftar is observed two minutes after the sunset with a call for the Maghrib prayer.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 17:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 15 17 April 2022 05:05 18:56

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 17:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 15 17 April 2022 04:31 18:49

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 17:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 15 17 April 2022 04:20 18:32

The holy month of Ramzan will end with Eid-ul-Fitr. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan.

