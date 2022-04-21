The evening of April 2, 2022 marked the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan which will be celebrated by Muslims all over the world till the evening of May 2. During this religious period, Muslims celebrate various kinds of rituals and festivities with their friends and family.

During this month of Ramadan, all adult Muslims keeps fast as it is one of the five pillars of Islamic faith. This obligatory fasting is known as 'Roza'. During Ramadan, apart from fasting, people indulge in prayers, reflection, charity and humanitarian activities. People all over the world fast, which is also known as Roza with friends and family and the festival continues for 29-30 days and ends with Eid-ul-Fitr.

Those who keep Roza can eat the first meal of the day, which is known as sehri, before the sunrise and they can end their fast by eating the evening meal (also known as iftar) after the sunset.

As the time of sunrise and sunset is different every day, the time of sehri and iftar is also different. Hence, it is important to keep a check on the Ramadan timings of each day.

Sehri is generally observed at morning before sunrise, around 10 minutes before the call for the Fajr prayer, while Iftar is observed two minutes after the sunset with a call for the Maghrib prayer.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 22:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 20 22 April 2022 05:01 18:58

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 22:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 20 22 April 2022 04:25 18:52

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 22:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 20 22 April 2022 04:14 18:35

The holy month of Ramzan will end with Eid-ul-Fitr. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan.

