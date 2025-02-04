Ratha Saptami is an annual Hindu festival that is dedicated to Lord Surya and is marked on the Shukla Paksha Saptami in the month of Magha. Ratha Saptami 2025 will be celebrated on February 4. The celebration is an important observance for devotees of Lord Surya. Ratha Saptami is a highly auspicious day and it is considered as auspicious as Surya Grahan for Dan-Punya activities. As we celebrate Ratha Saptami 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Ratha Saptami and its significance.

When is Ratha Saptami 2025?

Ratha Saptami 2025 will be marked on February 4. The annual observance is marked on the Saptami tithi in the bright phase of Magha month. The Saptami tithi for Ratha Saptami 2025 will begin at 06:07 on Feb 04, 2025, and will go on till 04:00 on Feb 05, 2025. It is considered to be extremely auspicious to have a holy dip in the river on the occasion of Ratha Saptami. The Snan Muhurat on Ratha Saptami 2025 will be from 05:05 to 06:45 on February 4. Ratha Saptami 2025: Tirumala Radiates With Light, Floral Decor as City Gears Up for Grand 'Ratha Saptami' Celebrations at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.

Ratha Saptami 2025 Date and Muhurat

Ratha Saptami on Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Snan Muhurat on Ratha Saptami - 05:31 to 07:12

Duration - 01 Hour 41 Mins

Civil Dawn on Ratha Saptami - 06:49

Observational Sunrise time on Ratha Saptami - 07:12

Saptami Tithi Begins - 04:37 on Feb 04, 2025

Saptami Tithi Ends - 02:30 on Feb 05, 2025

Significance of Ratha Saptami

The Saptami tithi is usually dedicated to Lord Surya, and the festival of Ratha Saptami is believed to be extremely auspicious. It is believed that Lord Surya Dev started enlightening the whole world on Ratha Saptami day, which was considered the birthday of God Surya. On the occasion of Ratha Saptami, people often observe a stringent fast and offer their prayers to Lord Surya. Waking up early in the morning, having a holy dip and lighting the auspicious Deepak is also an integral part of the Ratha Saptami celebration.

The commemoration of Ratha Saptami is often considered to be as important as the day of Surya Grahan when it comes to charity. Because of this, people often mark the day by indulging in acts of charity. People often refer to this day as Surya Jayanti as well. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Ratha Saptami 2025!

