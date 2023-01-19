Republic Day is a national holiday in India. The momentous day commemorates the enactment of the constitution of India, which occurred on January 26, 1950. Citizens across India celebrate the day with great zeal and enthusiasm. Spectacular parades at Janpath, New Delhi, consisting of the Indian National Army and national flag hoisting in various parts of the country, are common practices followed on this day. Smaller parades, cultural programmes, public celebrations, and private parties take place throughout the country, as most businesses, schools, and government offices are closed. Republic Day 2023 Rangoli Designs: Beautiful and Unique Rangoli Patterns for Home or Workplace as Part of Gantantra Diwas Decorations (Watch Videos).

Apart from all these customary celebrations, many people express their creative art and draw colourful rangolis on the floor to express their patriotism for the country. Different pictures, signs, and symbols related to Tiranga are drawn with the help of Rangoli designs and colours. If you are searching for unique patriotic Rangoli ideas and easy Tiranga designs for your residential and office spaces, pick the best one out of the following list. Republic Day Parade 2023: Rehearsals Underway At Kartavya Path in Delhi Ahead of January 26 (Watch Video).

Rangoli Ideas for Republic Day 2023

Fresh Patriotic Rangoli Designs To Celebrate Republic Day 2023

Republic Day 2023 Beautiful Rangoli

Unique Republic Day 2023 Rangoli

Flower Design for Republic Day 2023

Express your joy on the occasion of Gantantra Diwas by drawing these simple yet amazing Rangoli designs. You can make these patriotic Rangoli patterns at your home, office, or any public place to show your love towards the nation. You can also include Republic Day slogans and quotes in your Rangoli designs. And remember, you don’t necessarily have to be artistically inclined or skilled to create beautiful rangoli designs. Happy Republic Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2023 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).