It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Christmas is almost here, bringing good cheer! In many cities and countries around the world, decorations are going up, homes are being adorned with festive ornaments and Christmas trees, while lights and stars brighten the streets. It is a season of joy, happiness, and celebrations. Among these traditions, the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stands out as an annual and iconic event. It is a beloved and cherished part of New York City’s Christmas celebrations. The tree lighting ceremony not only brings New Yorkers or Americans from other cities; it also draws tourists and visitors from across the globe, making it the highlight of New York’s Christmas celebrations. If you’re unable to catch the ceremony live, scroll below to know where you can view the event online. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024 Date and Time: How To Watch the Iconic NYC Tree Lighting Ceremony? Here’s What You Should Know.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024 Date

This year, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be lit on Wednesday, December 4.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024 Time

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting will begin at 08:00 PM EST, which is 06:00 AM IST. It will be a two-hour celebration, and it promises to bring heartwarming holiday joy and magic.

The tree will be lit with 50,000 multi-coloured LED lights and topped with a dazzling Swarovski star. The tree, 74ft tall and 43ft wide, is all set to brighten up the festive season. This ceremony marks the official start of Christmas celebrations in New York.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024 Live Telecast

The two-hour event, a ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ special, will be telecast live from 08:00 PM to 10:00 PM EST on NBC and the streaming platform Peacock.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024 Live Streaming Link

If you are unable to view the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony in person, you can click this link or click here and watch it live online from the comfort of your home.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas!

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024 Countdown Begins

The ceremony will see a star-studded lineup with Backstreet Boys, Broadway star Megan Hilty, Dan + Shay, Thalia, Radio City Rockettes, and more. The event will conclude with the lighting of the iconic tree. Since 1959, this year’s tree, a Norway spruce from West Stockbridge, is the first to hail from Massachusetts. It arrived at the Rockefeller Center on November 9. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024 Date and Time: Where To Watch the Annual NYC Christmas Tree Lighting? History and Significance of the Iconic Tradition Explained.

The first Rockefeller Center Christmas was erected in 1931 by workers who put in money for the display. In December 1933, the first lighting ceremony was born, and since then it has become an annual tradition. It was televised for the first time in 1951. This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas will be lit every day from 05:00 AM until midnight. For Christmas, it will be lit for 24 hours. The only exception will be New Year’s Eve, when the tree will be lit from 05:00 AM to 09:00 PM. The tree will be on view until mid-January 2025.

