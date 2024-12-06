The Mandala Puja Maholsavam, or the Sabarimala festival, is an annual festival that takes place at Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple. It is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa and symbolises dharma and unity. The festival begins with the 41-day Mandala Puja from mid-November to late December. The first phase of the Sabarimala 2024 festival started on November 15, 2024, and will continue until December 26, 2024. During this time, devotees observe strict vows of celibacy, spiritual discipline, and vegetarianism. The second phase of the festival, known as Makaravilakku Mahotsavam (January 14–15), coincides with Makar Sankranti. The fast begins on the first day of the Hindu month of Kartik. The event is a spiritual celebration that blends centuries-old traditions with religious fervour. Sabarimala Mandala Pooja 2024 Date in Kerala: When Is Lord Ayyappa Mandala Puja or Mandalakala? What Is Significance of Mandala Vratham? Everything To Know.

The festival is not only celebrated by the people of Kerala; attendees from other south Indian states also celebrate and visit the Sabarimala Temple. During the Mandala Puja Maholsavam, devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ayyappa fill the air with spirituality. These uplifting songs honour Lord Ayyappa’s virtues and divine blessings. These songs are sung in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and other regional languages; these hymns inspire faith and unity in devotees. Listening to these soulful melodies not only enhances the experience for pilgrims, but it also uplifts the spirit of those listening to the songs from their homes. Below are some Lord Ayyappa Swamy songs you can listen to. Sabarimala Nada Opening Date and Time 2024: Pilgrims Throng Sabarimala Temple on Opening Day of Long Festive Season.

Ayyappa Swamy Songs

Devotional Ayyappa Swamy Songs

Soulful Ayyappa Swamy Melodies

Ayyappa Swamy Songs

Ayyappa Swamy Devotional Songs

The Mandala Puja Maholsavam is a time of discipline, devotion, and unity, and it brings millions of devotees together to worship Lord Ayyappa. The sacred rituals and songs create a very spiritual experience for all. The festival reminds us of the power of faith and the importance of harmony.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).