Samvatsari or forgiveness day is observed annually in the Bhadrapada month of the Gregorian calendar, which falls in the middle of August and September. This festival is celebrated annually by the Jain community to seek forgiveness for hurting others, whether knowingly or unknowingly. This day is known as Samvatsari Day in the Shwetambar tradition, and Kshamavani in the Digambara tradition — the different sects of Jainism. It is observed on the last day of the Paryushana Parva by the Shwetambar sect of Jainism. The messages that people send across on this day are of the phrase Micchami Dukkadam, which translates to “may all evil that has been done be forgiven”, and is very widely found in Jain historic texts. To celebrate this festival of forgiveness or Uttam Kshama, we at LatestLY have curated HD images and wallpapers that you can send to all your loved ones as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages. Samvatsari 2022 Date: When Is Kshamavani or Forgiveness Day? Know Meaning of Micchami Dukkadam and Uttam Kshama and Significance of Jain Festival Falling on the Last Day of Paryushana Parva

This year, it will be celebrated on September 1, which is also a regional holiday in some states. On this special occasion, while some people observe a fast, others offer special prayers. The phrase Micchami Dukkadam is used widely in Jainism for the Pratikramana ritual every nine days. Celebrate this day by being kind and forgiving others. You can also download these HD images and wallpapers and send them to one and all as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages.

Samvatsari 2022 HD Images & Wallpapers

Samvatsari 2022 Wallpaper (File Image)

Kshamavani Parva 2022 Images

Kshamavani 2022 (Wallpaper)

Uttam Kshama 2022 Wallpapers

Uttam Kshama 2022 Images (File Image)

Uttam Kshama 2022 Image

Uttam Kshama Wallpaper (File Image)

Micchami Dukkadam 2022 Wallpaper

Michhami Dukkadam 2022 Wallpaper (FIle Image)

In the Jain tradition, several customs and acts are followed on this day. Samvatsari Day or Kshamavani Parva is above all a day of forgiveness for everyone. This day is also called Kshama Yachna Divas (apology-seeking day), Daya Divas (kindness day), and Ahimsa Divas (non-violence day) as it is observed to be apologetic and to forgive others. Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy Samvatsari Day 2022!

