Open discussions of sexual wellness and reproductive health issues are extremely scarce and heavily tabooed in India. In an effort to counter this and encourage people to be aware of the health issues related to sex and reproduction. Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day is observed on February 12 every year. Sex as a subject is tabooed in India, and therefore many health issues go unnoticed for years, thereby hurting millions of men and women. The celebration of Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day aims to make this subject a much more comfortable subject to discuss and spread more awareness on how to take the best care of your sexual and reproductive health.

Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2021 Date

As mentioned above, Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day is celebrated on February 12 every year. So Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2021 will also be celebrated on this day by NGOs, activists as well as the government organisations working towards raising Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness. Tips for Intimate Hygiene For Better Sexual and Reproductive Health.

Significance of Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day

There are various sexual health issues like HIV, AIDS, other sexually transmitted diseases, and RTIs that affect millions of people across the country. There are simple steps that you need to take to be aware of your sexual and reproductive health and practices that help you to stay healthier.

How is Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day Celebrated?

While the celebration of this day is fairly limited to few organisations, activists and experts who are actively working to improve the Sexual and Reproductive Health of people in our country, it is an extremely important observance. From discussing the horrors of genital mutilation and why it needs to stop to more open conversations on the sexual health between partners, this day encourages awareness on various avenues of the subject.

As we celebrate, Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day, we hope you become a little more comfortable with the subject, get timely check-ups and stay safe and healthy. Happy Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2021!

