Shab-e-Miraj, also known as the Night of Ascension, holds deep significance in Islam as a night when Prophet Muhammad undertook a miraculous journey to the heavens. Falling on the 27th night of the Islamic month of Rajab, this celestial event is commemorated by Muslims around the world through prayers, reflection, and acts of devotion.

Shab-e-Miraj 2024 Date and Significance

Shab-e-Miraj is believed to have occurred on the 27th night of Rajab in the Islamic calendar. Shab-e-Miraj begins on the evening of 7 February 2024. Shab-e-Meraj, also known as Lailatul Qadr, stands as a sacred night in the Islamic calendar, holding profound significance for Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the miraculous journey of the beloved Prophet Muhammad to the heavens. This celestial event unfolded when Angel Jibrael descended to the Prophet as he peacefully slept in the Kaaba.

In an awe-inspiring sequence of events, Angel Jibrael purified the Prophet's heart and stomach with the blessed waters of Zam Zam. Following this purification, the Prophet Muhammad was transported to Masjid al Aqsa in Jerusalem, a journey that emphasizes the spiritual connection between the holy sites in Islam.

Practices on Shab-e-Miraj

Muslims commemorate Shab-e-Miraj through various spiritual practices. Night-long prayers, known as Tahajjud, are offered to seek forgiveness, mercy, and blessings. Believers engage in the recitation of the Quran, engaging in dhikr (remembrance of Allah), and seeking spiritual purification.

Families and communities come together to share in the blessings of the night. Many engage in charitable acts, offering food and assistance to those in need. The atmosphere is one of unity, reflection, and an earnest desire to draw closer to the divine.

While in the Arabic world, it is also known as Lailat Al Miraj, where the date begins on the evening of February 7 in Pakistan, Bangladesh and some parts of the world. Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and other countries will celebrate Shab e Miraj, also known as Lailat al Miraj and Isra al Miraj, on Saturday, February 6, 2024. This is a historical night whose Islamic history is considered very important. It is believed that this is a physical and spiritual journey in the history of Islam.

