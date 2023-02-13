Shabari Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Monday, February 13. This day celebrates the birth anniversary of Shabari, an elderly woman ascetic in the Hindu epic Ramayana. Shabari Jayanti is observed on the seventh day of Krishna Paksha of the Phalgun month of the North Indian lunar calendar. According to the Amanta lunar calendar followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and South Indian states, it is observed in the Magh month. However, both of them fall on the same date in the Gregorian calendar. As you celebrate Shabari Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Shabari was famous for her selfless dedication towards Lord Rama. She was a tribal woman and waited for many years to seek the darshan of Lord Rama. She used to go out and pluck berries daily while waiting for Lord Rama. She would taste each berry and keep the sweet ones in her basket, discarding the bitter ones. Finally, one day, Lord Rama visited her house with Lakshman during his search for Mata Sita, and Shabari got the darshan of Lord Rama. Here is a collection of messages you can download on Shabari Jayanti 2023 and wish all your friends and family with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Shabari always wanted to understand the meaning of true dharma and therefore chose Sage Matanga as her Guru. Sage Matanga asked Shabari to offer her unconditional services to Lord Rama if she wanted to seek his darshan. Therefore she always kept her abode tidy to give shelter to Lord Rama. Wishing everyone Shabari Jayanti 2023!

