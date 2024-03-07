Shabari Jayanti is a special day celebrated by the Hindus commemorating Shabari's devotion to Lord Rama. Mata Shabari’s devotion to Lord Ram in Ramayana serves as an example of pure and selfless love. She lived in the forest as a sage and was known for her devotion to Lord Rama. Shabari Jayanti is observed annually on Krishna Paksha Saptami in the month of Phalguna as per the North Indian lunar calendar. This year, Shabari Jayanti will be celebrated on Sunday, March 3, 2024. According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, Shabari was a devout disciple of Lord Rama, an incarnation of the Hindu Lord Vishnu, and eagerly awaited his arrival in the forest where she lived. In this article, let’s learn more about the auspicious day dedicated to Mata Shabari. Shabari Jayanti Wishes & Images: WhatsApp Status Messages, HD Wallpapers, Photos, SMS and Greetings To Send on the Festival Day.

Shabari Jayanti 2024 Date

Shabari Jayanti will be celebrated on Sunday, March 3.

Shabari Jayanti Shubh Muhurat

The Saptami Tithi will begin at 07:53 AM on March 2 and will end at 08:44 AM on March 3, 2024.

Shabari Jayanti Significance

Legend has it that Shabari spent her entire life in anticipation of meeting Lord Rama. She cleaned her house and collected berries from the forest to offer them to Lord Ram when he arrived. When Lord Rama, along with his brother Lakshman, finally reached her house during their exile, Shabari was overjoyed. She offered the berries she had collected from the forest, tasting each one to ensure they were sweet, before offering them to Lord Rama. Impressed by her unwavering devotion, Lord Rama accepted her offerings with great delight and blessed her, saying that she would attain moksha as a reward for her selfless devotion.

Shabari Jayanti Celebrations

Shabari Jayanti is celebrated with great fanfare by devotees, particularly in regions where the Ramayana holds significant cultural and religious importance. The day serves as a reminder of the power of devotion and the love that exists between the divine and their devotees. On the day of Shabari Jayanti, people offer prayers and engage in various rituals like readings versus from the Ramayana, highlight Shabari’s devotion to Lord Ram and her selfless love.

