Like we have a day dedicated to daughters, we also have a day honoured to the boy child. And the celebrations are different along with the dates. Mending our sons into a responsible man is not easy. While it is our responsibility to ensure that they become a better person as they grow up, it is also important to listen to our boys, to hear their dreams or fears and thoughts on changing the world. In this article, we bring Son’s Day 2020 dates in India and around the world so that you can celebrate the day with much love and help out your sons in everything they want to know to make them responsible men as they grow up. So, know when, where and how National Sons' Day is celebrated in different countries.

When it comes to our children, both sons and daughters play a significant role in society and bring joy to families. Sons grow into adult men. Some are soft-spoken and gentle; others live with a spark of curiosity fill every hour with questions, some unanswerable. Parents and the rest of the family members strive to mould them into a better person. And this is why it is important to know when Son’s Day is celebrated, so that we can make them feel a little extra special on the day. Daughter's Day 2020 Dates From India to the US to Canada! Know When Daughters Day is Celebrated in Countries Around the World.

Son’s Day 2020 Dates Around the World

There are two different dates dedicated to the sons, and again there is one which is for both sons and daughters. While the origin of these different dates is not exactly known, Son’s Day is celebrated with utmost cheer. National Son’s Day 2020 is on September 28, and the day is specifically celebrated in the United States. However, some have also known to celebrate a similar day on March 4 every year. There is no specific date for Son's Day celebration in India. On the other hand, there is also Son and Daughter’s Day, which is celebrated every year on August 11, in the US. These are the different dates dedicated to the boy child in the family.

National Son’s Day has taken on a new meaning. Parents of sons today face challenges that seem so obvious, yet no one saw coming. The society can no longer overlook the importance of raising our boys keeping and addressing many crucial things in mind. Use Son’s Day as an opportunity to make your boy child realise what their role supposed to be is. Let us keep all the aspects in mind and have meaningful conversations with our boys on National Son’s Day.

