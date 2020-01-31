Street Children's Day 2020: A Day That Gives Us Chance to Do Something For Homeless Kids

Representational Image. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Street Children's Day 2020 is observed on January 31, 2020. Over 100 million children grow up on streets across the world and this situation is more prevalent in economically unstable and developing countries. The number of children who grow up and live on streets is shocking: 11-18 million in India, 1.55 million in the United States of America, 1.5 million in Egypt and Pakistan among other nations. Street Children's Day gives us the opportunity to recognise their humanity and dignity in the face of their unimaginable hardships.

The children who live on the streets may be referred as "street children", "homeless children". Some people also describe them by negative terms such as "beggars", "thieves", or "bad kids". Labels like this have a bad impact on the kids as they also need love and care. Delhi: Street Children Forced to Breathe Polluted Air.

Not only street children are more vulnerable but also deprived of basic needs such as food and shelter and target of violence. "When children are not cared for we – governments and individuals – have all let them down. It is extraordinary that street children have been left so far behind for so long," John Major KG CH said.

Every year, on January 31, several NGOs and organisations distribute special materials to children. Special campaigns are also run to raise money in favour of street children worldwide.