Wishing everyone gripped in Pujo fever, Subho Maha Saptami. May Durga Maa protect your family from the evil and empower everyone of us with the light of knowledge and truth! Happy Durga Puja 2020. Yes, Durga Puja, one of the grandest Indian festivals that began on October 22 with Subho Sasthi is in its second day of celebration – Maha Saptami. The Saptami tithi of Ashwin month in the Hindu calendar is celebrated as Maha Saptami with much fun and fervour. From observing exciting traditional rituals such as Kola Bou Puja to exchanging tonnes of festive greetings with family and friends, the day sees it all. We bring you a beautiful collection of Subho Saptami images, Maha Saptami HD images, Subho Maha Saptami HD wallpapers, Happy Durga Puja 2020 greetings, SMS in Bengali, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs and so much more.

May all your wishes come true during this holy occasion. May you and your family be protected by goddess Durga forever. Enjoy this beautiful occasion of Durgotsav with your family and close ones. We wish everyone a very colourful Durga Puja! Yes, the year and celebrations have been marred with a pandemic, but let it not hinder us from counting our blessings. Maa Durga is always present to help her child escape troubles and misfortunes. So, let us thank Maa this Durga Puja and pray to her for peace, prosperity, and happiness in the coming days.

Here’s a list of images related to keywords that are going viral on the festival day. They are Maha Saptami 2020 date and time, Maha Saptami images, Maha Saptami Durga Puja 2020, Maha Saptami wishes, Maha Saptami 2020 pic, Maha Saptami 2020 photo, Maha Saptami 2020 image, Subho Saptami pic, Subho Saptami in Bengali, Subho Saptami images 2020, Subho Saptami wishes, Subho Saptami wishes 2020, Subho Saptami image, Subho Saptami quotes, Subho Saptami image download, Subho Saptami wishes in Bengali, and more.

Subho Saptami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Festive Spirit Embrace You and Your Dear Ones on This Special Occasion. Wishing You a Happy Maha Saptami!

Subho Saptami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival Fill Your Life With the Colours of Happiness and Prosperity, That Brings Joy to You and Your Loved Ones. May the Divine Blessings of Maa Durga Be Always With You. Happy Maha Saptami!

Subho Saptami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Durga Puja Is a Blessed Time, Rejoice in the Glories of Maa Durga, Celebrate All the Blessings of Goddess, With Your Friends, Family and Acquaintances, Happy Maha Saptami 2020

Subho Saptami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sarot-Er Akash, Roder Jhilik Sheuli Fuler Gandho. Ma Eseche Ghore Abar, Dorja Keno Bandho. Subho Maha Saptami!

Subho Saptami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pujo Elo Tai to Abar Bajna Bajay Dhaki, Pujo Aste R Je Nei Ekta Din-O Baki! Subho Maha Saptami!

How to Download Maha Saptami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Maha Saptami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. There are fantastic Durga Maa stickers, Mahishasur Mardini photos, Devi Durga mantra WhatsApp Stickers and so much more to celebrate this auspicious day. Make the five days of Durga Puja memorable by staying safe home and enjoying with family and friends. Wish you great success, health and happiness on this Durga Puja.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).