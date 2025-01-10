Tailang Swami Jayanti is an annual celebration in India that marks the birth anniversary of Tailang Swami, a great Hindu Yogi, who was said to have divine powers. It is believed that Tailang Swami was an incarnation of Lord Shiva due to which few disciples referred him as 'The Walking Shiva of Varanasi.' His birth anniversary is celebrated as per Hindu lunar calendar and falls on Ekadashi Tithi in the month of Pausha during Shukla Paksha. Tailang Swami Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, January 10. It will be the 418th birth anniversary of Tailang Swami on January 10. The Ekadashi tithi will begin at 12:22 AM on January 09, 2025 and will end at 10:19 AM on January 10.

Tailang Swami was also known as Telang Swami and Trailanga Swami and is said to have lived a very long life of around 280 years. As per historical records, Tailang Swami stayed in Varanasi, India for most of his life. In this article, let's know more about Tailang Swami Jayanti 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Tailang Swami Jayanti 2025 Date and Ekadashi Tithi

Tailang Swami Jayanti Significance

Tailang Swami Jayanti is an important occasion that marks the legacy of the Hindu yogi and mystic who is renowned for his spiritual achievements, long life, and unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva. Born in Holia at Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, Tailang Swami was named as Shivarama by his parents, who were devotees of Lord Shiva. After death of his parents, he renounced the society and was into spiritual practice for 20 years. It is believed that he reached Prayag in 1733 and got settled down in Varanasi in the year 1737.

Sivarama became known as Sri Trailanga Swami ji after he settled in Varanasi, living the monastic life. In Varanasi, till his death in 1887, he lived at different places including Assi Ghat, the Vedavyas Asharama at Hanuman Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat. He is believed to have lived for nearly 280 years, demonstrating miraculous powers and inspiring countless devotees with his teachings and way of life.

