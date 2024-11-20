Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR), also known as International Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed every year on November 20 to honor the memory of transgender individuals whose lives have been lost due to anti-transgender violence. It was founded in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith after the brutal murder of Rita Hester, a transgender woman. TDOR serves as both a memorial for those who have tragically lost their lives and a call to action to end violence and discrimination against transgender people. On this day, sharing quotes and sayings would be a great way to commemorate the day. If you are looking for some Transgender Day of Remembrance 2024 (TDOR) quotes, sayings & HD images, we have collated some for you. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Each year, events are held globally—ranging from candlelight vigils to public readings of names—bringing attention to the ongoing issue of transphobia and the urgent need for social and legal changes to protect the transgender community. While Transgender Day of Remembrance is primarily a day of mourning, it also offers an opportunity to show solidarity and support for the transgender community. Sending thoughtful messages on this day can be a meaningful way to express your respect, empathy, and commitment to fighting against transphobia. A simple wish or acknowledgment can provide comfort to those affected by the loss of transgender individuals, affirm the dignity of those still living, and emphasise the importance of creating a world where every person, regardless of gender identity, is valued and protected. By sending wishes on TDOR, you help create an environment of care, remembrance, and collective action for transgender rights and safety.

TDOR is not only a day of remembrance but also a time to reflect on the resilience of the transgender community and the importance of continued advocacy for equality and safety. So, go ahead, make sure your voice is heard on this important day.

