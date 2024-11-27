Unthanksgiving Day 2024 will be celebrated on November 28. As the name suggests, this celebration is the complete opposite of Thanksgiving Day and aims to address the origins of Thanksgiving Day and all the indigenous people who lost their lives and land. Unthanksgiving Day is a day of reflection and remembrance of the indigenous people across the United States. Also known as The Indigenous Peoples Sunrise Ceremony, the celebration was initiated in San Francisco Bay and has since been celebrated by various people across the country. As we prepare to celebrate Unthanksgiving Day 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to commemorate this day and more. National Family Health History Day 2024 Date in US: Know Significance of the Day Celebrated on Thanksgiving To Encourage Families To Discuss Their Health Histories.

When is Unthanksgiving Day?

Unthanksgiving Day is celebrated on the same day as Thanksgiving Day in the United States. This day is also celebrated as the National Day of Mourning is held in Massachusetts. The celebration was initiated in 1975 on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay to honour the Indigenous peoples of the Americas and promote their rights.

Significance of Unthanksgiving Day

The main goal of Unthanksgiving Day is to offer an alternative perspective on the traditional celebration of Thanksgiving. The commemoration of Unthanksgiving Day is focused on acknowledging the complicated history of the origins of Thanksgiving and remembering the Native Americans who were pushed out of their lands and the violence that they faced. People come together in large gatherings and offer their prayers to those who were impacted by the origins and give the platform to Native Americans to share their challenges and struggles. Thanksgiving Day 2024 Date in the United States: What Is the History and Significance of the US National Holiday Celebrated on the Fourth Thursday of November?

The best way to celebrate Unthanksgiving Day is to understand and acknowledge the complicated past of the history of the holiday and what it celebrates. Having empathetic conversations around the subject and making sure that people of the Indigenous community are heard, acknowledged and respected. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Unthanksgiving Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2024 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).