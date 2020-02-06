V-Day Movement 2020 Date and Significance: Everything to Know About Global Movement Spreading a Different and Powerful Message on Valentine’s Day

V-Day Movement (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The world is gearing up for V-Day. While the abbreviation mostly moves your attention to Valentine's Day, there is another significant event observed on the same date. February 14 is marked as Valentine's Day, and it is also a time to participate in global V-Day movement. What is a V-Day movement? Why is it observed on Valentine's Day? What is the aim of V-Day? You may have all these questions running in your mind. V-Day is a global activist movement to end violence against women and girls. In this article, we present the V-Day movement 2020 date, significance and everything you should know about the movement that spread a different and powerful message on Valentine's Day.

V-Day Movement Date and Significance:

V-Day Movement was initiated by the American playwright and activist Eve Ensler. Through her desire to reconnect and reclaim her body after physical and sexual trauma, Ensler created a play called The Vagina Monologues, which struck a chord with women across the world. Out of her monologues came the idea of V-Day taking a step further and a call for women's rights. V-Day began on February 14, 1998. The very first V-Day benefit performance of Ensler's play The Vagina Monologues took place in New York City, and it raised over 250K USD for local anti-violence groups. Since it launched, thousands of V-Day events have taken place and raised millions of dollars for anti-violence programs across the globe.

Watch Video: Eve Ensler on Indian Women's Movement:

V-Day is one of the most successful movements born out of the original play. After early performances of Vagina Monologues, women from the audience would approach Ensler and reveal their own stories and how they can move forward. 1 Billion Rising was launched on the 15th anniversary of the V-Day event. While Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love, V-Day aims to end violence against women across the world.