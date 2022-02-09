The month of February is dedicated to all things love. The much-anticipated festival of romance and affection, Valentine's day will be celebrated on Monday, 14th February. The day is also referred to as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, as it was originated as a Christian feast day. Interestingly, there are various Christian martyrs which were named Valentine, two of them are Valentine of Rome and Valentine of Terni. After gifting roses, chocolates, cuddly stuffed bears with complimentary kisses and hugs, now it's time to do something extra special for your romantic interest as it's Valentine's Day! It's no secret that V-Day comes with a lot of expectations and coming up with some great Valentine's Day ideas can be stressful. Be it your husband, boyfriend, wife, girlfriend, or even someone you are not dating, we've got a little something for every taste and proclivity on our collection. Valentine Week 2022 Gift Ideas for Her: From Self Care Goodies to Temperature Control Mug, 5 Thoughtful Valentine’s Gifts for Your Wife or Girlfriend.

Long Drives Are Therapeutic

An aimless long drive with a perfect Valentine's day playlist on an open road is the perfect way to enjoy the day of romance. Getting away from your usual environment and the humdrum of everyday activities is invigorating and will help you in making healthier decisions for your relationship.

Couples Who Cook Together End Up Getting Closer To One Another

A healthy and peaceful relationship means a happy life. And part of being happy means having access to good food. Cooking with your love interest will make you understand them, especially their likes and dislikes in a better way.

Listen To Music Together

This Valentine's Day, prepare a playlist of your sweety pie's favourite tracks because - there's nothing that brings two people together quite like music.

Plan An Indoor Date

You can even plan a cozy morning breakfast together. Or else, break out a tablecloth and your best Valentine's Day food recipes for a sweet indoor date which your sweetheart won't forget.

Explore Like A Tourist

Look at your surrounding, don't you think that all cafes, bars, and parks automatically steeps into a fantasy world when you are with the love of your life? Look at your own city or town with fresh eyes by getting out and exploring it like tourists.

With Valentine’s Day in sight, instead of overspending on a candlelit dinner, romantic movie night why not make lasting memories by doing the fun activities we have mentioned above.

