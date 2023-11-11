Every year, Veterans Day is observed in the United States of America (USA) on November 11. The day is dedicated to honouring and expressing gratitude to all military veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The event date- November 11, holds great historical significance as it marks the armistice (cessation of hostilities) that ended World War I, which officially took effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. The day was originally known as Armistice Day. As per records, the United States Congress adopted a resolution on June 4, 1926, requesting President Calvin Coolidge issue annual proclamations calling for the observance of November 11 with appropriate ceremonies. In this article, let’s know more about the Veterans Day 2023 date and the significance of this US event. Remembrance Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: All About the Day That Honours the Military Personnel Who Lost Their Lives in Conflicts.

Veterans Day 2023 Date

Veterans Day 2023 will be observed on Saturday, November 11.

Veterans Day Significance

Veterans Day is an important day in the US and is marked by various ceremonies, parades, and events nationwide. The day serves as an opportunity for communities to come together to show their appreciation for the sacrifices and service of veterans. Veterans Day coincides with other holidays like Armistice Day and Remembrance Day commemorated in other countries that mark the anniversary of the end of World War I. Veterans Day 2023 Wishes: Elon Musk Extends Greetings on Federal US Holiday, Says ‘Thank You, Veterans Past and Present, for Saving the World’.

Major hostilities of World War I formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. At the urging of major U.S. veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2023 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).