Vishu is a springtime festival that falls on the first day of the Tulu calendar. The celebration of light and prosperity is widely observed in all parts of Kerala and takes place on the first day of the Malayalam month Medam as per the Malayalam calendar. Vishu 2022 will be observed on Thursday, 15th of April which is a regional public holiday in the southern Indian state. On the auspicious occasion of Kerala New Year, people place Vishukanni which is a display of flowers, traditional lamps, fruits, metal mirrors, vegetables, coins, rice, holy text in homes and temples in front of idols of Hindu deities, usually of Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna. Devotees of Lord Krishna wake up at dawn, take bath and wear new clothes and also cook a special authentic dish known as sadya. When Is Vishu 2022? Know Date, Significance of Vishu Kani and Sadhya, History and Celebrations Related to Kerala New Year.

All the Keralites celebrate the holy day of Vishu in a very traditional manner by praying to God for the well-being of the family and loved ones. To escalate the festive mood and beautifully decorate the home people make customary Pookalam, rangoli designs and Kolam art for attracting good vibes and fortune. Colours and designs play a big role in welcoming new beginnings. People make the most of the occasion by drawing portraits of Lord Vishu and Lord Krishna. Check out our collection of Vishu special rangoli drawings, and tutorial videos below. Vishu 2022: What Is a Vishu Sadya? List of Dishes and Items That Make Kerala New Year Feast a Memorable Affair!

Vishu 2022 Rangoli Designs

Kolam Ideas For Vishu Celebration

Pookalam Video For Vishu

Kerala New Year Kolam Designs

The designs and colours used in making rangoli and kolam designs vary greatly based on the regions, traditions and culture of the people. Moreover, a large feast is organised on the day of Vishu and the mother or the eldest member of the family wakes up early to light the lamp after a ritual bath.

