Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is a most-awaited festive time celebrated by the Chinese people around the world. It marks the beginning of the lunar new year and is a time for family reunions, traditions, and wishing for good luck and prosperity in the coming year. This year, Chinese New Year 2024 falls on Saturday, February 10, 2024, and celebrations culminate with the Lantern Festival on February 24, 2024. Lucky Fruits for New Year 2024: Fruits in Feng Shui That Will Attract Good Luck, Health and Prosperity in Your Favour in the Coming Year.

Traditionally, certain fruits are considered lucky in the Chinese culture and are often associated with good fortune and prosperity during the Chinese New Year celebrations. Here is a list of some fruits that are commonly considered lucky and are popular during Chinese New Year festivities.

Pomelos

The pomelo is the largest citrus fruit and the principal ancestor of the grapefruit. It is a natural, non-hybrid citrus fruit native to Southeast Asia. Similar to oranges, pomelos symbolize abundance, prosperity, and fertility. They are often given as gifts to wish for a fruitful year ahead.

Pomelos (Photo Credits: PxHere)

Oranges and Tangerines

Oranges and tangerines symbolize wealth, good luck, and prosperity. The fruits are a must during Chinese New Year celebrations.

Oranges and Tangerines (Photo Credits: NeedPix)

Grapes

Grapes are a non-climacteric type of fruit, generally occurring in clusters. This juicy fruit, especially in bunches, symbolises abundance, fertility, and good fortune.

Grapes (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Kumquats

Kumquats are small, golden fruits which symbolise prosperity and good luck. Their name in Chinese sounds similar to the word for ‘gold’. Kumquats are an excellent source of vitamin C. They're also rich in fibre and water, making them a weight-loss-friendly food.

Kumquats (Photo Credits: NeedPix)

Peaches

Another fruit that is considered lucky during Chinese New Year is peaches. The fruit represents longevity, and is a symbol of immortality and are associated with a long and healthy life.

Peaches (Photo Credits: Flickr)

The Chinese New Year celebrations last up to 16 days, but only the first seven days are considered a public holiday, which is from February 10 to February 16 this year. Chinese New Year marks the transition between zodiac signs- 2024 is the Year of the Dragon, while 2023 was the Year of the Rabbit.

