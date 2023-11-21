Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious occasion that is celebrated by Hindus around the world. This day is dedicated to worshipping Lord Ganesha. On this day, people observe a strict fast and offer prayers to Ganesha, who is said to be the remover of all obstacles. Every month, Sankashti Chaturthi falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi Tithi) of Krishna Paksha. This year, Ganadhipa Sankashti 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The moonrise timing on Sankashti Day is 07:24 PM. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 02:24 PM on November 30 and end at 03:31 PM on December 1, 2023. Scroll down for Ganadhipa Sankashti 2023 date, Ganadhipa Sankashti puja rituals and the significance of the auspicious day. Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes and Greetings: Share WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS on This Festival of Lord Ganesha.

Ganadhipa Sankashti 2023 Date

Ganadhipa Sankashti 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, November 30.

Ganadhipa Sankashti 2023 Timings

The moonrise timing on Sankashti Day is 07:24 PM.

The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 02:24 PM on November 30 and end at 03:31 PM on December 1, 2023.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Puja Vidhi

On the day of Ganadhipa Sankashti, devotees must get up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Place an idol of Lord Ganesha and give it a holy bath with panchamrit (milk, curd, sugar, honey and ghee).

Light a ghee diya, apply a tilak of kumkum and offer sweets (laddo and modak) to Lord Ganesha.

Devotees should bring durva grass (green grass) and offer it to Lord Ganesha.

On this day, devotees must recite the Bindayak Katha (Lord Ganesh Katha) and perform Ganesh Aarti.

People should go to the temple and offer modak to Lord Ganesha and offer bhog prasad. Devotees must offer water (Arghya) to the moon and then break their Sankashti fast. Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Full Calendar: Dates, Puja Muhurat and Moonrise Timings for the Festival To Appease Lord Ganesha.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Significance

Ganadhipa Sankashti holds great significance for Lord Ganesha devotees. It is believed that devotees who sincerely observe this fast are blessed with good fortune, prosperity, and the attainment of salvation. The term ‘Ganadhipa’ refers to the leader of the ganas or categories of beings that Lord Ganesha presides over. Sankashti is a significant Hindu fasting day dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god and the remover of obstacles. On this day, devotees observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise, worship Lord Ganesha, and perform special prayers, pujas, and rituals to seek his blessings for success, wisdom, and the removal of obstacles in life.

