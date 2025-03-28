Every year, International Mermaid Day is celebrated on March 29 in several countries around the world. This is a fun-filled day dedicated to the mythical and magical world of mermaids. International Mermaid Day 2025 falls on Saturday, March 29. Mermaid Day is a celebration of the enchanting world of mermaids, bringing together fantasy lovers, storytellers, and ocean conservationists. Mermaids have been a part of folklore for centuries, appearing in tales from different cultures worldwide. In this article, let’s know more about International Mermaid Day 2025 date and the significance of this annual event. Viral Video Shows a Mermaid Discovered in Kenya or South Africa? Here's a Fact Check.

International Mermaid Day 2025 Date

International Mermaid Day 2025 falls on Saturday, March 29.

International Mermaid Day Significance

Mermaids continue to captivate people of all ages even today. International Mermaid Day is a perfect opportunity for enthusiasts to embrace the magic of mermaids by dressing up like them, attending themed events, and indulging in books, movies, and artwork inspired by these beings. This day is often observed by mermaid enthusiasts, fantasy lovers, and ocean conservationists around the world with various events and programs. Beyond the fun-filled activities related to this annual event, Mermaid Day also serves as a reminder of the importance of ocean conservation.

Mermaid Day encourages both fun and awareness, inspiring people to appreciate and safeguard the underwater world. Many environmental organisations and activists use the occasion to highlight the urgent need to protect marine life and reduce ocean pollution. On this day, beach cleanups, educational initiatives, and fundraising campaigns are some of the ways people contribute to preserving the beauty of the seas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2025 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).