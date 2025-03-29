Jhulelal Jayanti is an annual celebration that is celebrated by the Sindhi community across India. The day of Jhulelal Jayanti falls on the second day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunar calendar (March- April). Jhulelal Jayanti, also popularly celebrated as Cheti Chand by Sindhis worldwide, falls on Sunday, March 30. This auspicious day mark the beginning of the Sindhi New Year. This day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal, who is considered as a revered deity and protector by the Sindhi community in India and around the world. Cheti Chand 2025 Wishes and Jhulelal Jayanti Images: Send WhatsApp Greetings, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and Messages To Celebrate the Sindhi New Year.

The exact year of the birth of Saint Jhulelal is not known but he was born during the 10th century in Sindh. In this article, let's know more about Jhulelal Jayanti 2025 date, Jhulelal Jayanti timings and the significance of the annual Sindhi event.

Jhulelal Jayanti 2025 Date

Jhulelal Jayanti 2025 falls on Sunday, March 30.

Jhulelal Jayanti 2025 Timings

Cheti Chanda Muhurat will be from 19:13 pm to 19:57 pm. The muhurat will last for a duration of 45 minutes.

The Pratipada Tithi begins at 18:57 pm on March 29 and end at 15:19 pm on March 30, 2025.

Jhulelal Jayanti Significance

Jhulelal Jayanti is celebrated with great devotion, especially by Sindhi Hindus, and marks the triumph of faith over tyranny. The Sindhi community celebrates the festival of Cheti Chand to commemorate the birth anniversary of Ishtadeva Uderolal, which is popularly known as Jhulelal, the patron saint of Sindhis. Jhulelal is believed to have been born to protect Sindhis from the oppression of a tyrant ruler named Mirkh Shah. He spread the message of unity, peace, and devotion to God. His followers, known as Bahrana Sahib, worship him as their Ishta Dev.

