Thanksgiving is a cherished holiday in the United States, celebrated with family gatherings, delicious meals, and a focus on gratitude. While turkey and pumpkin pie may be the first things that come to mind, Thanksgiving is also rich with fun and unique traditions that vary from region to region and family to family. Ahead of Thanksgiving 2024, here are some of the most popular and interesting Thanksgiving traditions you might not know about. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 Date and Live Streaming: Where Can You Watch Thanksgiving Parade Online? Know Time of the 98th Edition of the Iconic Event To Enjoy the Live Telecast.

1. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

One of the most iconic Thanksgiving traditions is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. First held in 1924, this parade features giant balloon characters, elaborate floats, marching bands, and live performances. It has become a staple of the holiday, attracting millions of viewers both in person and on television. People from all over the world tune in to watch the spectacle, making it a festive way to kick off the day’s celebrations.

2. The Turkey Pardon

Each year, the President of the United States "pardons" a turkey, sparing it from being cooked and eaten for Thanksgiving dinner. This tradition dates back to the 1940s, but it became a regular event during the Reagan administration. The pardoned turkey is usually sent to a farm where it can live out the rest of its days. This lighthearted tradition has become a fun part of the holiday season, symbolizing goodwill and compassion for animals.

3. The 'Turkey Trot' Races

Many cities and towns across the country host Thanksgiving morning "Turkey Trot" races. These fun runs and walks have grown in popularity over the years, with participants donning turkey costumes and running for a good cause. The races often benefit local charities, providing a healthy way to kick off the festivities. After all, a little exercise before indulging in a feast is a tradition many people enjoy. Thanksgiving 2024 Turkey Recipes: From Best Herb Roasted Turkey to Easy Baked Turkey, Traditional Dishes to Try for the Celebration.

4. Breaking the Wishbone

The wishbone tradition is an old practice that dates back centuries. After the turkey is carved, two people each grab one side of the turkey's wishbone, make a wish, and pull. The person who ends up with the larger half of the bone is believed to have their wish granted. This simple yet fun ritual is an enjoyable moment for families to share together.

5. Black Friday Shopping

Though it occurs the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping has become an integral part of the holiday weekend. Many families take advantage of early sales and discounts to start their holiday shopping. For some, it’s a tradition to line up outside stores in the early hours of the morning, while others prefer the comfort of online shopping from home.

Thanksgiving is a time for togetherness, fun, and giving thanks. These traditions—ranging from parades to races and quirky rituals—add to the festive spirit, creating lasting memories for families and communities across the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2024 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).