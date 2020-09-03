Teachers’ Day 2020 Days: Every year, people around the corner observe Teacher’s Day with much enthusiasm. Over 100 countries celebrate this day to honour the contribution of teachers, tutors, educators, etc. or the teaching community in general. The idea to observe Teacher’s Day dates back to the early 19th century where the celebrations began. Every country has their own date to celebrate Teacher’s Day, which is based on an occasion, has some history associated with it, or even is the birth anniversary of a prominent personality. For countries that do not have a designated date, they celebrate the UN’s World Teachers’ Day as their Teacher’s Day on October 5. As we near Teacher’s Day 2020 in India, which is September 5, we take a look at the list of Teachers’ Days celebrated across the world around the year. Teachers' Day 2020 Speeches in Zoom Classroom: Short Speech Ideas For Students To Thank Teachers For All Their Efforts And Sacrifices (Watch Videos).

Afghanistan | October 5

Teacher’s Day is not a public holiday in Afghanistan. Teachers and students meet in schools and celebrate the day by sharing food, listening to music and exchanging pleasantries.

Argentina | September 11

Teacher’s Day in Argentina is observed commemorating the death anniversary of their former President Domingo F Sarmiento. He is fondly remembered to bring big-bang reforms in the field of education.

Australia | Last Friday in October or November 7

On Teacher’s Day, some teachers are awarded the Australian Scholarship Groups (ASG) merit awards. Also, if the last Friday falls on October 31, i.e. Halloween, then the observance is shifted on November 7.

Canada | October 5

Canada celebrates its Teacher’s Day along with 100 other countries in the world. There are public awareness campaigns and programmes held across Canada which emphasises the contribution of teacher’s community.

China | September 10

China started celebrating the occasion of Teacher’s Day from 1985. There’s no history associated with the date. Nonetheless, students acknowledge the contributions of their teachers and present them gifts and flowers.

India | On Guru Purnima and September 5

Guru Purnima in India is celebrated by the people of the Hindu, Jains, and Buddhists in high reverence. It is observed on a full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha, which usually falls in June-July. Teachers' Day 2020 Greetings Cards and Messages: Cute Hand-Made Notes to Give Customised Gifts to Your Favourite Mentors (Watch DIY Videos).

Another instance of Teacher’s Day takes place on September 5. It is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s 2nd President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The first observance took place in 1962.

Iran | May 2

Teacher’s Day in Iran is celebrated to commemorate the life and contributions of Morteza Motahhari. He was a great philosopher, impeccable lecturer one of the most influential figures in the country’s history.

Russia | October 5

Russia, too, like other countries, has been observing Teacher’s Day on October 5, since 1994. However, before that, Russia celebrated Teacher’s Day on the 1st Sunday of October.

South Korea | May 15

Teacher’s Day in South Korea used to be observed on May 26 till the mid-1960s. However, since then, the date of Teacher’s Day was changed to May 15, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sejong the Great – the 4th king of the Joseon dynasty of Korea.

United States | First Tuesday in May

The Teacher’s Day in the United States (US) is observed during the Teachers’ Appreciation Week that is observed in the country. It is celebrated on the 1st Tuesday of the Teacher’s Week. It celebrates the contributions of teachers’ community and their contributions towards society.

One really can’t define how well teachers have laid the strong foundations for the generations. From teaching to grooming young children, making them the building blocks of society, one really can’t think of the impact the teachers have had on our lives. As India nears to celebrate its Teachers’ Day 2020, we at LatestLY wish you all have a great time reconnecting with your teachers!

