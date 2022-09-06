Thiruvonam is observed on the 10th day of the Onam festival that begins on the 22nd Nakshatra of the Malayalam Chingam month. The date relates to the English months of August and September. Onam 2022 started on August 30, Tuesday. The Kerala festival commemorates King Mahabali and Vamana (Brahmin avatar of Lord Vishnu) by observing the 10-day festivities that begin with Atham and end with Thiruvonam. These two days are considered to be very important during the Onam festival. Thiruvonam 2022 will be marked on September 8, Thursday, when grand celebrations will take place across Kerala to mark the end of the Onam festival. Meanwhile, learn about the Thiruvonam 2022 date and time ahead of all the delight and cheer that will take place on that day. Scroll down to know about the date, significance and Shubh Muhurat timings of the harvest festival in Kerala.

When is Thiruvonam 2022?

As mentioned earlier, Thiruvonam 2022 will be celebrated on September 8, Thursday. From the Vallamkali boat races, cultural programmes, sports competitions, and dance events to Pookalam floral carpet and Onam Sadhya, major Onam festivities take place on the Thiruvonam day of the Kerala festival. Two days after Thiruvonam are celebrated as Third and Fourth Onam. The third day, called Avvittom, marks the ascension of King Mahabli to heaven. The day is observed by immersing the Onathappan (Vamana) statue in the river bodies and clearing the Pookalam to mark the culmination of the Kerala harvest festival. While Third Onam will be observed on September 9, Friday, Fourth Onam will fall on September 10, Saturday. Thiruvonam 2022 Wishes & Onam HD Images: Send Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes & Wallpapers To Celebrate Kerala Harvest Festival

Thiruvonam 2022 Shubh Muhurat Timings

According to Muhurta Panchang, Thiruvonam Nakshatra begins at 4.00 pm on September 7, Wednesday and will end at 01.46 pm on September 8, Thursday. The day is observed by indulging in formal events to mark the authenticity of the cultural festival in Kerala. Onam Sadhya is prepared to invite guests for the lavish feast that is served on the banana leaf. Men and women wear new clothes and spend time with their families during the Onam festival. May you get all the happiness that you aspire for in the coming year. Happy Thiruvonam 2022!

