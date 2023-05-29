Whit Monday is the holiday marked the day after Pentecost, a moveable feast in the Christian liturgical calendar. It is observed fifty days (approx. seven weeks) after Easter and 10 days after Ascension and marks the end of the Easter cycle, which began 90 days ago with Ash Wednesday at the start of Lent. This year, Whit Monday 2023 will be celebrated on May 29. According to the New Testament of the Bible, Whit Monday, also known as Pentecost Monday, is a Christian holiday that commemorates the descent of the Holy Ghost upon the disciples of Jesus Christ. It is also known by several other names like Pentecost Monday or Monday of the Holy Spirit.

The feast is moveable because it is determined by the date of Easter. In the Catholic Church, it is the Memorial of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church, marking the resumption of Ordinary Time. As Whit Monday 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the Christian holiday.

Whit Monday 2023 Date

Whit Monday 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, May 29.

Whit Monday History

Whit Monday gets its English name for following ‘Whitsun’, the day that became one of the three baptismal seasons. It is said that on this day, the Holy Spirit allowed the apostles to speak in other languages, and they started preaching the word of Jesus to the Jews who came to Jerusalem for the feast of Shavuot (Pentecost). Later, Saint Peter delivered the first Christian sermon, which led to the conversion and baptism of 3,000 people.

Christian Pentecost marks the Holy Spirit’s visit to the apostles who received the “gift of tongues” on the 50th day after Easter. As per records, the name ‘Whitsunday’ is now generally attributed to the white garments formerly worn by the candidates for baptism on this feast. It is not clear when Pentecost was first observed by Christians, but it is said that it may have been early as the first century.

Whit Monday Significance

Whit Monday is an important day for the Christian community across the world, as many Christians recognize this event as the birth of the Church. Pentecost occurs roughly seven weeks after Easter Sunday or 50 days after Easter, including Easter Day. The Easter date depends on the ecclesiastical approximation of the March equinox. Like Pentecost, Whit Monday is movable because it is determined by the Easter date.

