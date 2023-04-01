Every year on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day is observed to raise public knowledge of autism, promote international support, and motivate people. This day celebrates kindness and autistic awareness. Creating a more equal and affordable society that values all people's efforts, including those of handicapped people, is another key goal of the UN Secretary-message General for 2023.

As a consequence of the crisis, there are now new difficulties to overcome. An chance to reinvent the workplace and make diversity, inclusion, and equality a reality is presented by the global economic recovery. We must reconsider our educational and training systems while individuals with autism receive rehabilitation if we want them to reach their full potential.

Autism: What Is It?

Communication and behavioural difficulties are part of the complex disease known as an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), also known as autism. Autism is regarded as a lifelong disorder and can range from a minor issue to a serious one requiring full-time care and specialised facilities.

History and Purpose of World Autism Awareness Day

The basic tenet of universal human rights was reiterated in 2008 with the entry into force of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly proclaimed April 2nd, 2008, as World Autism Awareness Day.

The theme for World Autism Awareness Day 2023 is "Light It Up Blue." The theme for this year encourages people to wear blue and switch on the lights in their residences or places of business.

How Can the World Autism Awareness Day Be Celebrated?

1. Tell those unaware of autism about it and tell them of the traits of those who have it.

2. Join organisations that support people with autism and lend a hand with their daily activities.

3. Today is the ideal opportunity to spend time with family and friends diagnosed with autism. Plan some sensory-friendly tasks for the day that you can do with them!

The last ten years have seen encouraging advancements in expanding educational possibilities for the general public, particularly those with autism. The pandemic has disrupted learning, which has halted years of advancement and raised educational inequality, particularly for autistic children.

