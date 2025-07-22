World Brain Day is an annual event that is observed around the globe on July 22 to raise awareness about brain health and neurological disorders. This day is organised every year by the World Federation of Neurology (WFN), in collaboration with various global health organisations. The brain is the most complex organ in the human body which is responsible for controlling all bodily functions. World Brain Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 22. Best Foods To Add to Your Diet for Improving Brain Health and Memory.

World Brain Day encourages individuals to take care of their mental and neurological health through healthy lifestyles and regular check-ups. As World Brain Day 2025 nears, here’s all you need to know about World Brain Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

World Brain Day 2025 Date

World Brain Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 22.

World Brain Day Significance

World Brain Day is an annual global campaign devoted to promoting brain health for all ages. The vision for WBD2025 is to work collaboratively, making this initiative a historic milestone in establishing brain health as a universally recognized priority.

World Brain Day 2025 will focus on all ages and is structured around five key messages for action- awareness, education, prevention, access to care and disability management and more. On this day, many events are held like public seminars, neurological check-ups and educational webinars, to educate and raise awareness about symptoms of neurological disorders.

