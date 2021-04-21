World Creativity and Innovation Day 2021 is today, April 21. A global day initiated by the United Nations, the observation raises awareness around the importance of creativity and innovation in problem-solving with respect to advancing the UN’s sustainable development goals. Also known as the ‘global goals.’ As we mark the day today, you must know the details behind the celebration. This is why we bring you World Creativity and Innovation Day date, history, significance and more. In addition, check out how social media users are observing the global event by sharing messages and quotes to mark the beauty of being creative.

World Creativity and Innovation Day 2021 Date, History and Significance

The concept of creativity is open to interpretation from artistic expression to problem-solving in the context of economic, social and sustainable development. Hence, the United Nations decided April 21 as World Creativity and Innovation Day to create awareness of the importance of creativity in all aspects of human development. The day was initiated with UN resolution 71/284 with the support of 80 countries.

What’s the significance of the day? The purpose is to encourage creative multidisciplinary thinking at the individual and group levels. The world is invited to embrace the idea that innovation is essential for harnessing the economic potential of nations. Social media is filled with messages and quotes to create awareness and also celebrate the beauty of being creative. More tweets on the same are expected in the coming hours. Let us check the best ones below.

It has been more than a year since we are in the pandemic. Hence, there could not be any better time to appreciate creativity among individuals. So, what are you waiting for? Celebrate World Creativity and Innovation Day 2021 by showing off your creative side to the world.

