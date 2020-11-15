Every year, third Sunday in November is observed as the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. In 2020, the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is observed on November 15. It is a day to remember the many millions killed and injured in road accidents. It is also a day to thank emergency services for their diligent service.

The theme for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims 2020 is “First Responders” It recognises "the selfless men and women who rescue, care for and support victims of road trauma."

Watch Video: Global Road Safety - Time for Results

Road deaths and injuries are sudden and traumatic events. Their impact is often long-lasting. "Each year, millions of newly injured and bereaved people from every corner of the world are added to the countless millions who already suffer. The cumulative toll is truly tremendous," mentions the World Day of Remembrance website.

Going to history, in 1993, Brigitte Chaudhry, founder of RoadPeace, organised the first day of remembrance. In 1995, the General Assembly of European Federation of Road Traffic Victims or FEVR added its support and the event was observed in a number of countries including Australia, Argentina, South Africa, Isreal, Trinidad in addition to the United Kingdon.

In 2003, the World Health Organisation added its support and in 2005 the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) invited all nations to observe the world day of remembrance "as the appropriate acknowledgement of victims of road traffic crashes and their families."

On the remembrance day, people remember victims of road accidents, acknowledge the crucial work of the dedicated emergency services, police and medical professionals.

