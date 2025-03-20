Every year, World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is celebrated on March 21 around the world since 2007 to create awareness about Down syndrome. It is a condition in which a child is born with an extra 21st chromosome. It is a condition in which a child is born with an extra 21st chromosome. The date of World Down Syndrome Day, i.e. March 21, was selected for a particular reason. The 21st day of March (the 3rd month of the year) was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided to observe World Down Syndrome Day each year since 2012. Every year, World Down Syndrome Day 2025 is observed with a unique theme. World Down Syndrome Day 2025 theme is ‘Improve Our Support Systems’. In this article, let’s learn more about the World Down Syndrome Day 2025 date, the World Down Syndrome Day 2025 theme and the significance of the annual global event. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

The goal is to help people understand and support those with Down syndrome better.

World Down Syndrome Day 2025 Date

World Down Syndrome Day 2025 falls on Friday, March 21.

World Down Syndrome Day 2025 Theme

World Down Syndrome Day 2025 theme is ‘Improve Our Support Systems’.

World Down Syndrome Day Significance

World Down Syndrome Day is an important global event that aims to raise awareness about Down syndrome, advocate for the rights and inclusion of people with the condition, and celebrate their contributions to society. The date (3/21) symbolises the triplication of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome.

In short, the syndrome is a genetic condition caused by an extra copy of chromosome 21 (Trisomy 21). This annual event educates people about Down syndrome and helps in breaking stereotypes and misconceptions surrounding it. The day encourages equal opportunities in education, employment, and society for individuals with Down syndrome.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2025 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).