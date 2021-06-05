World Environment Day, which is celebrated globally on June 5 is possibly one of the biggest events organised by the United Nations (UN). The day aims to raise awareness about the significance of the ecosystem. The day is observed to encourage people from all over the world to get involved in various environmental activities that will revive and restore our planet to its former glory.

Ecosystem restoration is not only a feat reserved for the government but it can also be undertaken by average citizens with activities like planting trees, greening cities, changing diets or cleaning up rivers and coasts, and rewilding gardens. In celebration of World Environment Day, we’ve put together a list of wonderful activities for family and friends to can get involved in to make a difference to this planet.

Building a Bird House

Building a bird-house in your balcony or garden will Invite birds to live with you and serve as a constant reminder of the beauty of this planet. All you need is a Shoebox, scissors, cello tape and string,

Create Organic Cleaning Agents

A lot of organic food waste, including fruit peels, vegetable peels gets unnecessary thrown out of the kitchen and they end up in landfill leading to a superfluous existence. Instead, you can make fruit enzyme by reusing the peels and make organic cleaning agents.

Make Paper Bags

Paper is produced by cutting trees, so throwing it out bears a heavy cost on the environment. Instead, you can re-use these papers by making bags, cut down on plastic bag use and save trees.

Cardboard Artefacts Holder

You know all those tiny knick-knacks collected over the years and collecting dust in your house, well, they can all go repose in a brand new Cardboard holder fashioned out of your amazon cardboard boxes. It's not only a great way to recycle and reuse but also a great activity.

Plant Seeds

Planting seeds in your backyard or at the windowsill will ensure a greener, safer planet. Studies have shown that the colour green inspires happiness and breathing that fresh air is a bonus

